Kim shoots 72, goes into Saturday’s final round at the Lotte Championship with a three-shot lead

Hyo Joo Kim shot even-par 72 in the third round today, and it was good enough to expand her lead by a stroke at the LPGA Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club.

Kim, at 10-under for the tournament, enters Saturday’s final round three shots ahead of Brianna Do and Hinako Shibuno.

Do, one of the last two players to qualify for the tournament, shot 5-under 67 today to climb the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Shibuno shot a bogey-free round that included four birdies all on the back nine, matching Do at 7 under overall Somi Lee and Stephanie Meadow are tied for fourth at 6-under.

Allisen Corpuz, the only player in the field from Honolulu, started well Friday and got to 5 under for the tournament but ran into trouble on the back nine. But she ended her round with a birdie on No. 18 that put her at par for the day; her 2 under for the event has her tied for 15th.

Sarah Kemp started the day in second three shots behind Kim, but struggled with a 78 and fell to 21st.