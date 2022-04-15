comscore Kim shoots 72, goes into Saturday’s final round at the Lotte Championship with a three-shot lead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Kim shoots 72, goes into Saturday’s final round at the Lotte Championship with a three-shot lead

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

  • Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com

    Hyo Joo Kim hit from the 15th tee during the third round of the Lotte Championship at the Hoakalei Country Club on Friday.

Hyo Joo Kim shot even-par 72 in the third round today, and it was good enough to expand her lead by a stroke at the LPGA Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club.

Kim, at 10-under for the tournament, enters Saturday’s final round three shots ahead of Brianna Do and Hinako Shibuno.

Do, one of the last two players to qualify for the tournament, shot 5-under 67 today to climb the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Shibuno shot a bogey-free round that included four birdies all on the back nine, matching Do at 7 under overall Somi Lee and Stephanie Meadow are tied for fourth at 6-under.

Allisen Corpuz, the only player in the field from Honolulu, started well Friday and got to 5 under for the tournament but ran into trouble on the back nine. But she ended her round with a birdie on No. 18 that put her at par for the day; her 2 under for the event has her tied for 15th.

Sarah Kemp started the day in second three shots behind Kim, but struggled with a 78 and fell to 21st.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
No. 4 Hawai men’s volleyball team earns road sweep at No. 14 UC Irvine

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up