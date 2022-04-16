Teenage swimmer found unresponsive in ocean at Maili Beach Park

A 16-year-old swimmer was found face-down and unresponsive in the ocean this evening at Maili Beach Park, Honolulu Ocean Safety reported today.
The teenage boy was found by bystanders at just before 6 p.m. Lifeguards stabilized him before Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and provided advanced life support to ensure he continued breathing.
The patient was transported to an emergency room in critical condition.
