Teenage swimmer found unresponsive in ocean at Maili Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Teenage swimmer found unresponsive in ocean at Maili Beach Park

  • Today

A 16-year-old swimmer was found face-down and unresponsive in the ocean this evening at Maili Beach Park, Honolulu Ocean Safety reported today.

The teenage boy was found by bystanders at just before 6 p.m. Lifeguards stabilized him before Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and provided advanced life support to ensure he continued breathing.

The patient was transported to an emergency room in critical condition.

