Ocean Safety completes Maunalua Bay, Sandy Beach rescues

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a woman and four children from an inflatable raft in Maunalua Bay this afternoon after windy conditions prevented the group from reaching the shore.

Lifeguards responded via jet ski and truck to the 911 call that came in about 1:50 p.m. They found the woman and children, ages six to 11, roughly 200 yards offshore. The group had a paddle, but couldn’t make it back.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in a statement, “Ocean Safety made contact, confirmed all were uninjured and escorted the raft and family to land with the help of a Good Samaritan on a jet ski.”

Earlier in the day, Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 54-year-old man, who became medically distressed while on the shore break at Sandy Beach.

Enright said lifeguards responded to the call before the start of their 9 a.m. tower shift. They were supported by mobile lifeguards, who started at 8 a.m., and were also at Sandy Beach, she said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services was called and provided advanced life support to the man, who was transported in serious condition to a nearby emergency room.

“We want to recognize the patient’s friends who were quick to notice their friend in trouble,” Enright said in a statement.”This is a great example of how swimming with a buddy can save your life.”