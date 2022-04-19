Hawaii island police arrest ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller again

Hawaii island police have once again arrested actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films, this time for second-degree assault at a Pahoa home.

Police said at 1:10 a.m. today, Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a Leilani Estates home in lower Puna.

During their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Miller, 29, of Vermont, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old woman on the forehead that left her with a half-inch cut.

The woman refused treatment for her injury.

Police located and arrested Miller for second-degree assault at 1:30 a.m. during a traffic stop at Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Keaau. At 4:05 a.m., after conferring with the county prosecutor’s office, police released Miller pending further investigation.

The arrest is the latest saga in a string of incidents involving Miller in the Hilo area.

In late March, police arrested Miller at a Hilo karaoke bar after allegedly yelling obscenities, grabbing a mic from a woman while she was singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit, “Shallow,” and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for that incident, and released on $500 bail.

Just hours later, police responding to another call escorted Miller off a Hilo property. A couple shortly thereafter filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller, saying they burst into their bedroom and threatened them.

Last week, the couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller.

According to Instagram, Miller uses the pronouns of they/them/its.