Koloa man charged with attemped murder, multiple assault offenses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Koloa man charged with attemped murder, multiple assault offenses

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 33-year-old man from Koloa has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault and other offenses after allegedly using a weapon that left two people injured.

Kristofer Bush is in custody in lieu of a $500,000 bail after an alleged April 10 attack that caused “potentially life-threatening injuries” to a 26-year-old Koloa woman and “substantial bodily injury” to a 21-year-old Eleele man, Kauai’s Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said in a news release today.

He allegedly used a weapon to cause the injuries, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Bush was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, three counts of abuse of a family or household member, fourth-degree criminal property damage, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and prohibitions against obnoxious substances.

The attempted murder charge could lead to a sentence of life in prison.

Bush is scheduled for an initial appearance in Circuit Court on May 5 before Judge Randal Valenciano.

