Hawaii island police investigate possible drowning at Honaunau Bay

Hawaii County police are investigating a possible drowning at Honaunau Bay on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to a call around 2 p.m. about a visitor who reportedly found the body of an unresponsive man floating about five yards from shore.

The caller pulled the body, who Big Isle police described as a 31-year-old man, and administered CPR.

The man was later transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3 p.m.

Police identified the man as a visitor from Washington state, but are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.