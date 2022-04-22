Hawaii island police investigate possible drowning at Honaunau Bay

Hawaii County police are investigating a possible drowning at Honaunau Bay on Thursday.
Police said officers responded to a call around 2 p.m. about a visitor who reportedly found the body of an unresponsive man floating about five yards from shore.
The caller pulled the body, who Big Isle police described as a 31-year-old man, and administered CPR.
The man was later transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3 p.m.
Police identified the man as a visitor from Washington state, but are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.
