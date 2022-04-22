Honolulu firefighters airlift woman, 31, from Diamond Head

Honolulu firefighters returned to the Diamond Head Summit Trail again this morning to rescue another hiker who was feeling ill.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 8:22 a.m. for a sick hiker on the trail. A 31-year-old woman started feeling sick while hiking, and was unable to descend the trail on her own.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene just 10 minutes later. Firefighters that ascended on foot reached the ill woman at 8:40 a.m.

After a medical assessment, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the woman to the landing zone at Diamond Head State Monument Park, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 8:59 a.m.

It was the second hike rescue in a row so far this week.

On Thursday, HFD rescued a 77-year-old man who also became ill while hiking the popular trail and airlifted him to Diamond Head State Monument Park, where care was transferred to EMS.

HFD reminds the public to hike safely and to prepare for one by learning about the trail ahead of time, to know its route and degree of difficulty. Also, to bring adequate water for hydration, and a fully charged cell phone in case of an emergency.

The trail to the summit of Diamond Head is 0.8 miles from the trailhead, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, with an elevation gain of 560 feet. It is steep and strenuous along hot, dry slopes, with a set of steep stairs at the top.