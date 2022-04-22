Jack Johnson announces 2 upcoming concerts at Waikiki Shell

Jack Johnson announced today that he will perform at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell in July.

Tickets will go on sale the first week of May for his two concerts on July 29 and 30. Paula Fuga and Tavana will open both nights.

The shows will support Johnson’s Kokua Hawaiʻi Foundation while promoting his upcoming album, “Meet the Moonlight.” The album, which is his first full-length project in five years, will be released June 24. All proceeds benefit Kokua Hawaiʻi Foundation programs, which support environmental education in Hawaii schools and communities.

Johnson is encouraging concertgoers to ride bicycles to the concert venue and use the “Bike Valet” service, or carpool in groups of four or more for access to carpool-only parking lots. Also in keeping with Johnson’s support of environmental education and sustainability programs, all beverages will be served in reusable cups or cans, and all serveware will be compostable. Concertgoers are advised to bring their own empty reusable water bottles, which can be refilled at water stations around the Waikiki Shell.

Presales begin at 9 a.m. May 3 for Kokua Hawaiʻi Foundation paid members and 9 a.m. May 4 for Kokua Hawaiʻi Foundation volunteers. Sales open for people with Hawaii ZIP codes at 9 a.m. May 5, and for the general public at 9 a.m. May 6.

For all presale details and to purchase tickets, visit jackjohnsonmusic.com.