Police investigating death of 19-year-old man with apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man, who was found with an apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo tonight.

Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation.

Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at 41-1606 Kalanianaole Highway, and found the man dead.

The address is that of Shima’s Supermarket.

Police said the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m.

EMS assisted in the death pronouncement.