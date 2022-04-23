Police investigating death of 19-year-old man with apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man, who was found with an apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo tonight.
Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation.
Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at 41-1606 Kalanianaole Highway, and found the man dead.
The address is that of Shima’s Supermarket.
Police said the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m.
EMS assisted in the death pronouncement.
