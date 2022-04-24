Las Vegas Advisor: NFL Draft readies for kick-off on the Strip

After being scuttled by the shutdown in 2020, the NFL Draft finally makes its way to the Strip this week, taking place Thursday to Saturday.

The main stage is located behind the LINQ Promenade and the “red-carpet” stage is perched over the Bellagio fountains. Free viewing will be staged in these two areas (the NFL Smart Pass download will be required for access to some viewing spots).

If you like crowds, you can get right in the middle of it. But even if you have no interest in the event, you’ll still have to deal with it if you drive the Strip, as complete and partial closures of Las Vegas Boulevard will be in effect through May 6.

No more masks: With last week’s reversal of mask mandates on airplanes, virtually the entire Las Vegas experience is now devoid of masking rules. With rare exceptions (businesses can still set their own rules), casinos, restaurants, bars and transport options can now be accessed with or without masks at the customers’ option.

More paid parking: Starting next month, 64 parking meters will be installed on streets and in parking lots in downtown’s Arts District. Formerly a free-parking haven, if you’re going to any of the art galleries, antique and vintage shops, bars, hair salons and restaurants located in the area, expect to pay $2 per hour with a four-hour time limit.

New sports bar: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has opened at Harrah’s. Owned in part by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, Walk-On’s is loaded with TVs tuned to sports and specializes in Louisiana classics, such as crawfish etouffee, duck and andouille sausage gumbo, and red beans and rice.

Question: Are there any single-zero roulette tables left in town?

Answer: Yes, but they’re mostly in high-limit rooms in the biggest Strip casinos and have minimums of $100 or more. The exception is the Plaza downtown, where the minimum bet is usually $15. A single-zero wheel has a house edge of 2.70%, as opposed to the double-zero wheel’s 5.26%.

