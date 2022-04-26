comscore Woman, 69, who died while snorkeling off Molokini is identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 69, who died while snorkeling off Molokini is identified

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 pm

Police have identified the 69-year-old California woman who died while snorkeling off Molokini Crater Monday morning.

The Maui Police Department today said that Marilyn Sparks of La Mesa, Calif., lost consciousness during a snorkeling trip.

Police responded to Kihei Boat Harbor at around 9 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that a woman had become unresponsive.

The U.S. Coast Guard performed life-saving measures on Sparks as she was transported by boat, but those measures were unsuccessful.

A preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

No additional information was provided.

