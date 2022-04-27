Fire badly damages multiple units in Maui apartment building

Maui firefighters battled a fire that damaged five units at an apartment building in Kihei Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to a call of a fire at the Kihei Regency Apartments shortly after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a small storage building fully involved with flames and the fire spreading to the adjacent multi-unit apartment building as well as brush bordering the property, the Maui Fire Department said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the storage building and brush fire.

Crews also rescued two pets from the residential complex and extinguished the blaze just before 8:30 p.m. Five units were affected by the fire, four of which sustained severe damage.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 62-year-old man at the scene who suffered a laceration to his hand.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.