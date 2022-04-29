comscore 19-year-old indicted for allegedly beating mother to death in Makaha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
19-year-old indicted for allegedly beating mother to death in Makaha

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:08 pm

An Oahu grand jury today indicted a 19-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder after he allegedly beat his mother to death on Farrington Highway in Makaha.

Joshua McPeek is in custody on $1 million bail after being arrested shortly after allegedly beating his mother, 38-year-old Michelle McPeek, on April 20. If convicted, he would be sentenced with life in prison.

“This senseless crime has torn apart a family and a community,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing McPeek to justice and ensure that he is taken off our streets for a long time.”

