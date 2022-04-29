19-year-old indicted for allegedly beating mother to death in Makaha

An Oahu grand jury today indicted a 19-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder after he allegedly beat his mother to death on Farrington Highway in Makaha.
Joshua McPeek is in custody on $1 million bail after being arrested shortly after allegedly beating his mother, 38-year-old Michelle McPeek, on April 20. If convicted, he would be sentenced with life in prison.
“This senseless crime has torn apart a family and a community,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing McPeek to justice and ensure that he is taken off our streets for a long time.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.