Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Department of Education high school graduation participants do not have to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to the ceremony. This restriction has been dropped. A story on Page B1 Thursday included inaccurate information.

>> In a new variant report published Wednesday afternoon, both omicron subvariants BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 were confirmed to be present in Hawaii. A story on Page A1 Thursday included outdated information.

>> Pam Knudsen is an executive at Avalara, a national company that focuses on short-term rental tax compliance. The company’s name was misspelled in a story on Page A1 Wednesday.