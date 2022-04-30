Man, 62, in critical condition after pulled from water at Kaimana Beach

A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after he was found in the waters off Kaimana Beach this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded at around 10:50 a.m. and said the man, who was snorkeling at the beach, was found unresponsive in the water by a family member. Honolulu Ocean Safety brought him to shore and administered CPR.

EMS provided advanced life-saving measures while transporting the man to a hospital.