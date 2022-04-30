Section of McCully Street closed due to downed utility pole

The southbound lanes of McCully Street are closed at S. King Street due to a downed utility pole, the City and County of Honolulu announced in an alert this afternoon.
The city sent the alert at around 3:55 p.m. and is advising drivers to use alternate routes until conditions clear.
