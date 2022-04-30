Hawaii cornerback Cortez Davis agrees to free agent deal with Denver

Former University of Hawaii cornerback Cortez Davis reached an agreement on a free-agent contract with the Denver Broncos.

No member of the 2021 Rainbow Warriors was selected in the seven-round draft. But 15 minutes after the final draft pick was announced, Davis and the Broncos agreed on a three-year deal. Only the signing bonus is guaranteed, per usual contracts for undrafted free agents.

“There were a couple teams interested, but we decided to go with Denver,” said agent Eric Young, noting the pace of post-draft, free-agent signings is “rapid fire.”

Davis was measured at 5 feet 10 and 181 at the Warriors’ pro day in Las Vegas last month. He led the NCAA with 19 passes defended in 2021. Davis projects to compete at cornerback and nickelback for the Broncos.

“It’s a blessing,” Davis said. “I just needed my foot in the door. The rest is up to me pretty much.”

Davis attended Tennessee Chattanooga for two years and then Itawamba Community College ahead of transferring to UH in 2019. He was named to the All-Mountain West second team in 2020 and 2021.