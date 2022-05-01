Honolulu firefighters extinguish large building fire at Varsity Circle

Honolulu firefighters this morning extinguished a large fire at a four-unit apartment building near the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s lower campus.

According to an HFD alert, the fire broke out just before 11 a.m. at 2816 Varsity Circle. Firefighters put out the blaze this afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 57-year-old woman was seriously injured, but refused treatment.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.