Honolulu firefighters rescue lost hiker on Kapalama Trail

Honolulu firefighters on Saturday afternoon rescued a lost hiker on the Kapalama Trail.
Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday about a lost hiker then sent five units staffed with 16 personnel to the scene.
HFD personnel called the cell phone of the lost hiker, who was described as a 20-year-old man, but were unable to obtain his GPS coordinates, according to a news release. HFD crews hiked up the trail to search for the man and found him at 4:36 p.m. Rescue crews escorted him safely off the trail at 4:52 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
