Self-serve kiosks for vehicle registration renewals now available in Salt Lake, Hawaii Kai

The City and County of Honolulu have installed two more self-service kiosks for renewing motor vehicle registrations on Oahu.

The new kiosks are inside Safeway supermarkets at Salt Lake Shopping Center and Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.

With these new additions, Oahu now has a total of eight self-service kiosks serving residents inside select Safeway and Foodland supermarkets across the island.

The kiosks operate much like an ATM, allowing residents the convenience of renewing their vehicle registrations on their own time instead of having to visit satellite city halls, according to the Honolulu Department of Customer Services.

Last year, they processed 136,108 motor vehicle registration renewals in the county — a 7% increase from the previous year.

“The growing use of these kiosks has presented us with an opportunity to broaden access to them around Oahu,” said Kim Hashiro, director designate of DCS, in a news release, “where our sights remain set on transitioning the registration of a motor vehicle from a waiting game into a convenient part of a motorist’s visit to the grocery store.”

The self-service kiosks are accessible at supermarkets that are open late or 24/7 and accept renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date with a $16 late fee.

Besides Salt Lake and Hawaii Kai, self-service kiosks are available inside Safeway stores at the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, Kapolei Shopping Center, Waimalu Shopping Plaza, Kapahulu Shopping Center, and South Beretania Street.

There is also a self-service kiosk at the Foodland supermarket at Waipio Shopping Center.

Visit honolulu.gov/csd for more information.