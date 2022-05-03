Man in his 40s after he allegedly punches officer in face in Makiki

A Honolulu police officer suffered multiple facial fractures after a man allegedly punched him in the face in Makiki Monday.
Police responded to a call of a male reported to be on drugs at an apartment building at 1326 Keeaumoku St. shortly after 4 a.m.
After talking with the male, the man punched an officer in the face, a police spokeswoman said. A second officer was also injured after falling against a table.
Police arrested the suspect, described to be in his early 40s, on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
He remains in custody as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.