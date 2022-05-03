Man in his 40s after he allegedly punches officer in face in Makiki

A Honolulu police officer suffered multiple facial fractures after a man allegedly punched him in the face in Makiki Monday.

Police responded to a call of a male reported to be on drugs at an apartment building at 1326 Keeaumoku St. shortly after 4 a.m.

After talking with the male, the man punched an officer in the face, a police spokeswoman said. A second officer was also injured after falling against a table.

Police arrested the suspect, described to be in his early 40s, on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody as of this morning.