Hawaii island man, 31, dies in car crash in Puna

A 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Puna Thursday.

He has been identified as Ashton Martines of Kailua-Kona, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The deadly crash occurred on Kahakai Boulevard at Hawaiian Beaches just after 3:27 p.m.

Police said a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling east on the boulevard when it crossed to the north side of the roadway and hit a mailbox and chain-link fence of a residence.

Road conditions were wet at the time due to intermittent rainfall.

Police said Martines was unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 14th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared to eight at the same time last year.

Police noted the front seat passenger of the sedan, a 30-year-old man, was not injured.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact officer Blayne Matsui at 808-961-2339 or email Blayne.Matsui@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.