Woman, 36, arrested after she allegedly another woman in Waikiki with baseball bat

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she allegedly hit a 29-year-old woman with a baseball bat in Waikiki early today.
Police said the two were involved in an argument on Koa Avenue at about 2 a.m. The argument escalated and the suspect hit the victim with a bat, causing injuries to the victim’s head.
She was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.
