Halawa Correctional Facility to resume normal visiting hours for Mother’s Day

The Halawa Correctional Facility will resume its normal visiting schedule on Sunday for Mother’s Day, the state Department of Public Safety has announced.
DPS lifted a medical quarantine for the facility’s units after receiving negative test results for COVID-19. The facility has informed housing units and the visitor hotline is being adjusted to inform visitors of the changes.
Facility visitation information for all DPS facilities can be found on the department’s website.
