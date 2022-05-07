Kauai firefighters rescue Florida man injured at Queen’s Bath

Kauai firefighters flew a 57-year-old Florida man to safety after he fell and injured his ankle at Queen’s Bath in Princeville.

The Kauai Fire Department said it was notified of the man’s injury at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Hanalei firefighters arrived on the scene and hiked to the man’s location, where they found him sitting on the rocks near the water.

Firefighters splinted the man’s ankle and he was later picked up and flown to a nearby landing zone by KFD’s Air 1 helicopter. He was then provided medical treatment by American Medical Response medics.

The access gate to Queen’s Bath has been closed to the public since October due to the high surf winter season.