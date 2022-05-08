Man, 27, allegedly breaks into Kaimuki fire station

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of first-degree burglary today after he allegedly broke into the Kaimuki fire station.

HPD said the man entered the building about 2:18 a.m. by damaging a screen. He remained inside until police arrived.

He was arrested about 3 a.m. at 971 Koko Head Ave. and is in custody pending investigation, police said.