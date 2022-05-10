Maui firefighters extinguish brush fire in Maalaea area

Maui firefighters this afternoon extinguished a brush fire in the Maalaea area along Honoapiilani Highway.
The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety responded to the blaze amid gusty trade winds at around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters briefly evacuated nearby residents from their houses, but the fire was contained before it spread to the buildings.
Only about a quarter of an acre was burned by the fire, which was extinguished just after 2:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
