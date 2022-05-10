comscore Maui firefighters extinguish brush fire in Maalaea area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maui firefighters extinguish brush fire in Maalaea area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:56 pm

Maui firefighters this afternoon extinguished a brush fire in the Maalaea area along Honoapiilani Highway.

The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety responded to the blaze amid gusty trade winds at around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters briefly evacuated nearby residents from their houses, but the fire was contained before it spread to the buildings.

Only about a quarter of an acre was burned by the fire, which was extinguished just after 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up