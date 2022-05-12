Fire department investigating cause of blaze that charred Big Island home up for sale

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at an unoccupied home in Pahoa Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the single-story residence at 15-281 Kahakai Boulevard at about 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw the structure fully involved in flames, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

The 2,000 square-foot home with a for sale sign in the front yard was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly after 7:40 p.m. and extinguished it nearly an hour later. No injuries were reported.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire for possible arson.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $115,000.