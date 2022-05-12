comscore ‘Magnum P.I.’ dropped after 4 seasons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Magnum P.I.’ dropped after 4 seasons

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
“Magnum P.I.,” the popular drama crime show filmed in Hawaii, has been canceled after four seasons.

The weekly series, which aired what turned out to be its finale on May 6, had led its Friday nighttime period with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 this season. The show was a reboot of the 1980s drama that starred Tom Selleck.

The new version of the show starred Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks.

Its cancellation today came after lengthy and complex talks between CBS and lead studio Universal Television, according to multiple news reports.

CBS previously announced that another Hawaii-filmed CBS crime drama, “NCIS: Hawai‘i,” would return for a second season. That show airs on Monday nights.

