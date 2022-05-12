Search suspended for missing hiker, 23, last seen near Makapuu Lighthouse Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department has suspended its search for a 23-year-old hiker reported missing near the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail Sunday.

Fire crews suspended its search for Chase Ingalls just before 7 p.m. Wednesday following a three-day search.

Ingalls was last heard from on Friday.

Honolulu police and the Coast Guard had assisted in the air, land and sea search.

Police found his backpack at the top of the trail Saturday and his car was located in the lighthouse parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.