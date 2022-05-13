Woman, 64, dies after Hilo hit-and-run

A 64-year-old pedestrian who was critically injured after a sport utility vehicle hit her in Wednesday’s hit-and-run in Hilo has died.

The pedestrian, identified as Carrie Ikawa, died at Queen’s Medical Center Thursday afternoon, the Hawaii Police Department. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have reclassified the case to a negligent homicide investigation from a negligent injury investigation.

The hit-and-run occurred in the area of Ululani and Hualalai streets just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Ikawa was outside of her parked vehicle, a 2018 Ford pickup truck, on Hualalai Street when a 2013 Ford Explorer traveling north on the roadway struck her, police said.

Ikawa sustained multiple injuries and was taken in critical condition to Hilo Medical Center. Police said she was medevaced to Queen’s where she died at 1:46 p.m. Thursday.

Police had contacted the owner of the Ford Explorer and recovered the vehicle.

This is the 16th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island this year compared to nine at the same time last year.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Jeremy Riddle at 808-961-2391 or email Jeremy.Riddle@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.