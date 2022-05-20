Series of rescues keeps Ocean Safety crews busy

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued a 15-year-old diver reported missing this afternoon off Castle Point on Oahu’s Windward side.

A 911 call at about 2:50 p.m. reported that the missing teenager was diving with a friend when they got separated. Lifeguards responded via watercraft and by truck, according to a news release from Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. After a short search, the diver was found uninjured and he was brought to shore safely.

At 4:30 p.m. today, Honolulu Ocean Safety, with the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, responded to a call about a swimmer in distress at Spitting Caves.

Bystanders threw a nearby rescue tube into the ocean to the 23-year-old swimmer to keep afloat. HFD rescue swimmers stayed with the swimmer until Ocean Safety arrived and brought him to the Hawaii Kai Boat Ramp, the release said.

The man swallowed large amounts of seawater and was vomiting, but refused to be transported to an emergency room, the release said.

There was a high tide at the time of the rescue and surf was 3 to 4 feet. Honolulu Ocean Safety officials strongly advise against jumping into the water at Spitting Caves.

Then about an hour later, a short distance away at China Walls, Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a report of a swimmer in distress.

A 51-year old Alabama visitor reportedly got into trouble while swimming at the notoriously dangerous spot, according to Enright’s release. He was able to get out of the water but suffered a foot injury to his foot. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and treated his injury. He refused transport to an emergency room.

Rescue crews weren’t done yet: Another swimmer got into trouble at China Walls at around 7:20 p.m. today. An off-duty lifeguard told a bystander to call 911 while the lifeguard threw a rescue tube placed in the area to the swimmer and guided him to shore, the release said.

A second swimmer, the man’s friend, was able to get out on his own. Two men did not need medical treatment.

Enright said it was not immediately known if the lifeguard was a member of the Ocean Safety staff.