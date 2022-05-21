Lost hiker rescued from Likeke Trail

Rescue personnel from the Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 77-year-old hiker who became lost on Likeke Trail this afternoon.

HFD received a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. about the 77-year-old woman who got lost while on the trail in the Kaneohe area. Personnel responded and established a landing zone at the Koolau Golf Course.

Two rescue specialists were deployed from the Pali Highway to descend toward the hiker. Two specialists boarded HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and proceeded to the hiker’s location.

HFD reached the hiker and was able to fly her back to the landing zone at around 5:30 p.m. She had no injuries and declined additional medical attention.