Lost hiker rescued from Likeke Trail

Rescue personnel from the Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 77-year-old hiker who became lost on Likeke Trail this afternoon.
HFD received a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. about the 77-year-old woman who got lost while on the trail in the Kaneohe area. Personnel responded and established a landing zone at the Koolau Golf Course.
Two rescue specialists were deployed from the Pali Highway to descend toward the hiker. Two specialists boarded HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and proceeded to the hiker’s location.
HFD reached the hiker and was able to fly her back to the landing zone at around 5:30 p.m. She had no injuries and declined additional medical attention.
