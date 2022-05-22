Man in 30s in serious condition after getting struck by motorcycle on Piikoi Street

A man described in his late 30s is in serious condition after he was apparently struck by a motorcycle early this morning, according to an EMS report.
The incident occurred at Piikoi and Waimanu streets just before 4 a.m. this morning, EMS said. The man suffered “soft tissue injury to face,” and was treated and transported to a nearby trauma hospital for treatment. It was unclear whether the man was in a marked crosswalk at the time.
The case is still under investigation, according to EMS. No other details were immediately available.
