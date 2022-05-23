Honolulu prosecutor cracks down on serial property offender with felony crime charge

As part of continuing efforts to combat property crime in Honolulu, the city Prosecutor’s Office announced this morning the charging of a serial offender with habitual property crime.

On May 20, prosecutors charged Anthony Kornegay with one count of habitual property crime for allegedly stealing alcohol at the old Plaza Club in downtown Honolulu the previous day.

The 46-year-old man has 13 prior convictions, including misdemeanor theft convictions and a conviction for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, a felony.

As a serial property offender, prosecutors were able to charge Kornegay with habitual property crime, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bail was set at $15,000.

“Together with (the Honolulu Police Department), we are identifying serial property offenders and charging them with felony Habitual Property Crime,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. “The threat of a misdemeanor conviction, which typically results in little or no jail time, has virtually zero deterrent effect on habitual thieves and many go right back to stealing from our local businesses.”

He urged retailers to report all property crimes to HPD so prosecutors can build habitual property crime cases against such offenders.

Other serial offenders who have been charged since January include Lawrence Smalls, Jacob Aukai, Robert Narito Jr. and Yolanda Pusi.