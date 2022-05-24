Hawaii Career Expos offer opportunities to job seekers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Job seekers will have the opportunity to visit with many of the state’s leading companies this week when the Hawaii Career Expo holds virtual events Wednesday and Thursday.

An in-person event is scheduled for June 8.

The free events, which are sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and presented by Star Events, will allow job seekers to learn about available jobs and initiate one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while distributing resumes.

These virtual and in-person job fairs will allow employers and job seekers to connect in their choice of safe environments. Due to pandemic safety guidelines, the wearing of face masks and social distancing at the in-person event is encouraged but not required.

“Last year, thousands of people participated in our live and virtual career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, classified advertising manager at the Star-Advertiser. “Hundreds of people left these events with a life-changing career move or hire.”

The virtual Career Expo runs on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at hawaiicareerexpo.com. Preregistration is encouraged.

The in-person Career Expo on June 8 runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Preregistration is recommended at hawaiicareerexpo.com.

Call 808-529-4796 with questions or for more information.