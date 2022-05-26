15-year-old boy in serious condition after being shot near Thomas Square

A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after suffering apparent gunshot wounds to his leg and lower body in the Thomas Square area this evening.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that the incident took place at around 8:50 p.m. Honolulu police responded to Victoria Street near Thomas Square. He had two gunshot wounds — one to his lower body, and another to his leg.

EMS transported the boy in serious condition to a trauma hospital.

Honolulu police closed nearby roads as they investigated.