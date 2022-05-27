High-surf advisory issued for south shores of all Hawaiian islands through weekend

A high-surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian isles, effective from noon today through 6 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 7 to 10 feet to peak late this afternoon through Saturday as a long-period, south-southwest swell moves through.

Impacts include strong, breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

On Hawaii island, Civil Defense says areas affected range from Keahole Point in North Kona to South Point in Kau, and Cape Kumukahi in Puna. Officials said due to the advisory, beaches on the island may be closed without notice.

Surf for north shores, meanwhile, is expected to remain at 1 to 3 feet today and Saturday, while surf for east shores will remain small and choppy, at 2 to 4 feet today and Saturday.

Surf for west-facing shores is expected to be at 5 to 7 feet this afternoon through Saturday.

Forecasters say a second swell is expected to move in, impacting south facing shores, late Tuesday of next week.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters.