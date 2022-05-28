Hiker airlifted to safety after falling ill on Lanikai Pillbox Trail

A woman in her 60s was airlifted to safety by Honolulu Fire Department rescue personnel today after falling ill on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

A 911 call at 10:36 a.m. reported an ailing hiker who was unable to descend the trail on her own, even with the assistance of her hiking companion, according to an HFD news release. Five units staffed with a total of 16 personnel responded to the emergency incident, with the first unit arriving at the scene at 10:44 a.m. Rescuers started up the trail on foot while a second unit secured a landing zone at Lanikai Park.

At 10:58 a.m., HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location and conducted a medical assessment. The Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter lowered rescue personnel to the woman’s location and airlifted her to the nearby landing zone, where her medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel at 11:29 a.m.

No other injuries were reported and the remaining hikers were escorted out of the trail by HFD personnel, the release said.