Man, 19, in critical condition following vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:19 pm

A man, 19, is in critical condition today following a vehicle collision, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

According to an EMS report, paramedics administered advanced life support to the moped driver at 51-094 and 51-108 Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa. Both directions have been closed due to a traffic investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

