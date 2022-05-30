Moped rider, 30, critically hurt after hitting SUV in McCully

A 30-year-old moped rider was critically injured in a collision with a sport utility vehicle in McCully Sunday.

Honolulu police said a Honda moped was traveling westbound on Lime Street just after 5:20 p.m. As the moped approached the Paani Street intersection, the rider disregarded a stop sign and broadsided a Mazda SUV traveling northbound on Paani Street, police said.

The moped rider sustained injuries to his head and body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The 50-year-old Mazda driver sustained injuries to his face and declined treatment. His passenger, a 45-year-old woman, also sustained injuries to her face and body. She was taken in good condition to a hospital.

Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors on the part of the Mazda.

Speed also did not appear to be a factor on the part of the moped. It its unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors on the part of the moped rider. The investigation is ongoing, police said.