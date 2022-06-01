Firefighters extinguish fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a vacant structure near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam today.

Two units from the Federal Fire Department and a unit from the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire at a two-story housing structure in Little Makalapa just after 7:15 a.m., said spokesman Chuck Anthony of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The Honolulu Fire Department assisted federal firefighters with water supply.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.