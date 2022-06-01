Firefighters extinguish fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a vacant structure near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam today.
Two units from the Federal Fire Department and a unit from the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire at a two-story housing structure in Little Makalapa just after 7:15 a.m., said spokesman Chuck Anthony of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The Honolulu Fire Department assisted federal firefighters with water supply.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.