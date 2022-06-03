Career Expo – June 8, 2022

Career Expo 2022 celebrates eight years of connecting local companies with qualified employees, and is happy to welcome the community back to its free in-person event, slated for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.
