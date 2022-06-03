Amateur goes low at U.S. Women’s Open

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. >> Ingrid Lindblad decided months ago that she wanted to stay in college instead of turning professional.

That might be a financial decision she comes to regret.

The 22-year-old Swede shot the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the U.S. Women’s Open, a 6-under 65 that left her a shot behind first-round leader Mina Harigae on Thursday.

Punahou product Allisen Corpuz was tops among five players with Hawaii ties, finishing the first day in a tie for eighth after shooting an eventful 69.

Because Lindblad is an amateur, she wouldn’t be able to collect the record $1.8 million first-place prize if she wins. She would have had to declare as a professional before the tournament began.

When asked if, in hindsight, that was a mistake, the LSU junior known to her friends as “Iggy” paused and said with a smile, “I’m going to stay in college for, like, another year or so.

“But when you say it, yeah … it would have been fun to win a little bit of money,” she said.

She has 54 holes to navigate, but Lindblad has a chance to become only the second amateur to win the U.S. Women’s Open. The first was Catherine Lacoste in 1967.

Lindblad didn’t seem overwhelmed at the opportunity.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” she said.

Three amateurs had previously shot 66 — Carol Semple Thompson in 1994, Brittany Lincicome in 2004 and Gina Kim in 2019.

Lindblad tied for 30th at 6-over 292 in her only other U.S. Women’s Open appearance in 2020.

She set the tone for a strong opening round in Southern Pines by winning.