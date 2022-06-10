Busy day for Honolulu fire rescue crews on Diamond Head Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department was called on to rescue two hikers from the Diamond Head Trail in separate incidents today less than two hours apart.

The first 911 call was received at 10:03 a.m. for a 74-year-old woman who fell ill while on the trail and was unable to descend on her own, according to an HFD news release. Five HFD units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded to the emergency, with the first unit arriving at the trailhead at 10:11 a.m. and ascending the trail on foot while a second unit secured a landing zone at Diamond Head State Monument Park.

The first rescue crew arrived at the hiker’s location and conducted a medical assessment before loading her into HFD’s Air 1 helicopter at a nearby helipad. She was flown to the landing zone and transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 10:38 a.m.

Then at 11:51 a.m., another 911 call came in seeking help for a 79-year-old man who had started feeling ill on the same trail and was unable to continue on his own, the release said.

Five HFD units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded, with the first unit arriving at the trailhead at 11:59 a.m. and ascending the trail on foot. The rescue scenario was repeated, with the hiker being flown to an awaiting EMS ambulance at Diamond Head State Monument Park at 12:30 p.m.

HFD advised hikers to “know your physical abilities and limitations” and “select trails that can be enjoyed safely.”