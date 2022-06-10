Rebel Wilson announces she’s fallen for a ‘Disney Princess,’ not a prince

Rebel Wilson has a girlfriend. Nay, she has her very own “Disney Princess.”

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old wrote Thursday in an Instagram post, following the comment with hearts and a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.

Melanie Griffith, Ariana DeBose and “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Kendrick were among the celebs leaving positive comments and congratulations.

The woman in the picture with the “Isn’t It Romantic” star is Ramona Agruma, an L.A.-based clothing and jewelry designer who’s behind the Lemon Ve Limon casual clothing line, according to TMZ. The outlet also said the two women have been seen together repeatedly since Super Bowl LVI in February.

Now, that “Gotta love a pride-themed donut” post from June 1 makes even more sense.

In May, Wilson talked with People about a new, “really healthy” relationship she was in, saying the two were set up by a friend.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before the meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” the “Senior Year” star told the publication. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Referring to “the process of finding more self-worth” — Wilson has lost about 100 pounds in the last year or so — she said, “I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

The Instagram-official announcement comes, of course, during Pride Month.

Wilson’s publicist didn’t respond immediately Thursday to a request for additional comment.

