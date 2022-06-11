Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

LAS VEGAS >> With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings.
The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave Clark County the designation based on recent rates of hospital admissions and bed occupancies for COVID-19.
Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief medical officer for the district, strongly urged residents to consider using masks as a preventative measure with another surge happening. They should also make sure they are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.
To help slow the virus’ spread, the health district this week also launched two vending machines carrying self-test kits. One machine is at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center. The other is in the lobby of the emergency department at Mesa View Regional Hospital.
A third vending machine is planned.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.