Honolulu firefighters battles Kahuku brush fire for second day

The Honolulu Fire Department resumed efforts this morning to contain a brush that broke out Saturday afternoon near Kahuku Motocross Track above Sunset Beach.

Firefighters returned to fight the fire, which burned five acres on Saturday, at 6:15 a.m. They sent 12 units with 30 personnel to attack the brush fire covering roughly a quarter acre, HFD officials said.

HFD spokesperson Michael “Adam” Dillman said in a statement that the fire is not a threat to any homes, and no injuries have been reported.

However, he said, “conditions are challenging due to very steep terrain, inaccessibility, windy conditions, and the location of power lines.”

Dillman said the cause of the fire is unknown.

HFD was first called to the fire at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and sent 11 units with 22 personnel.

HFD’s Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters delivered HPD personnel into the mountains to fight the fire with hand tools and personal water packs. The helicopters also conducted water drops on the flames.

Firefighters stopped their efforts at 7:40 p.m. Saturday due to darkness and because the fire was contained, officials said.