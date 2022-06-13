Shopping cart fire spreads to Zippy’s Kapahulu, causing $200K in damage

A late-night fire at Zippy’s Kapahulu Thursday caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, the Honolulu Fire Department said today.

Investigators of the fire department said the blaze was caused by a shopping cart fire located on the sidewalk that spread to the restaurant via a nearby vent opening.

The fire was determined to be intentionally set and the case has been referred to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police had opened a first-degree arson investigation Friday. There were no arrests as of this morning.

Zippy’s Kapahulu will be closed for at least a couple of weeks for repairs after flames damaged the storage room and kitchen.