Shopping cart fire spreads to Zippy's Kapahulu, causing $200K in damage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Shopping cart fire spreads to Zippy’s Kapahulu, causing $200K in damage

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A scorched shopping cart is seen on the street next to Zippy’s in Kapahulu. The early-morning blaze gutted the restaurant’s kitchen.

A late-night fire at Zippy’s Kapahulu Thursday caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, the Honolulu Fire Department said today.

Investigators of the fire department said the blaze was caused by a shopping cart fire located on the sidewalk that spread to the restaurant via a nearby vent opening.

The fire was determined to be intentionally set and the case has been referred to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police had opened a first-degree arson investigation Friday. There were no arrests as of this morning.

Zippy’s Kapahulu will be closed for at least a couple of weeks for repairs after flames damaged the storage room and kitchen.

