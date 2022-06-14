Disruption prompts United Airlines flight to Los Angeles to land at Honolulu airport

A United Airlines flight bound for California from Japan was diverted to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu this morning due to an alleged disruptive passenger.

Flight 33 departed Narita International Airport Monday and was originally scheduled to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport at 3:31 p.m. today.

Because of the alleged disruption, the flight was diverted to Honolulu. The flight arrived at the airport at about 6:55 a.m. today.

United Airlines said law enforcement officers met the aircraft at the gate and passengers deplaned the aircraft.

There were no injuries reported, airlines spokeswoman Kathleen Giblin said.

Toni Schwartz, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection have jurisdiction on the matter because it was an international flight.

State sheriff deputies did not make any arrests relating to the incident.

The airlines declined to provide the alleged disruptive passenger’s age and gender.

In a statement today, United Airlines said: “Our teams are making arrangements to get customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible.”

A total of 238 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard the flight. United Airlines has offered passengers hotels and re-booking options.

Giblin said the flight is expected to depart Honolulu Wednesday morning.